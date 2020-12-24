No New Year celebrations in Rajasthan as govt imposes night curfew to curb COVID-19 spread

The Rajasthan government has imposed a blanket ban on all New Year celebrations, imposing night curfew in the state from 8 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, 2021.

The state home department issued an order on Wednesday evening imposing night curfew in all cities and towns with a population of more than one lakh. The ban will be enforced in the urban limits of all municipal corporation and municipal council areas of such towns.

The order said there will be a complete ban on the sale and bursting of fire crackers as per an earlier order on November 3 and the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020.

All markets and shops in these areas will have to shut down by 7 pm, the order stated.

The order said that the state will comply with Supreme Court directions and follow all COVID-19 guidelines such as social distancing, wearing of masks, and sanitisation.

The Rajasthan government has already banned large gatherings and functions on New Year’s Eve. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to people to celebrate the New Year at home with their families and loved ones. He said people should avoid large gatherings to ensure their own safety and that of their families.

Last month, the government had imposed night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am in the urban limits of 13 district headquarters of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota, Bikaner, Ajmer, Alwar, Nagaur, Bhilwara, Pali, Tonk, Sikar and Sriganganagar.