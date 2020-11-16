No need for Kapil Sibal to mention Congress’ internal issue in media: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticised senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday for his comments on the grand old party to a newspaper, saying they have hurt the sentiments of the party workers across the country.

In an interview to the newspaper, Sibal has been critical of the Congress leadership after the party's poor poll show in Bihar.

In a series of tweets, Gehlot said the party has seen various crises, including in 1969, 1977, 1989 and 1996, but has come out stronger every time due to its ideology, programmes, policies and the firm belief in its leadership.

"There was no need for Mr Kapil Sibal to mention our internal issue in media, this has hurt the sentiments of party workers across the country," he said.

"We have improved with each and every crisis and also formed UPA government in 2004 under the able leadership of Soniaji, we shall overcome this time too," Gehlot said, while asserting that there are various reasons for electoral loses.

"But each time rank and file of the Congress Party has shown undivided and firm belief in the party leadership and that is why we came out of it stronger and united after every crisis. Even today, Congress is the only party which can keep this nation united and take it forward on the path of comprehensive development," he said.

In the interview, Sibal complained about the lack of introspection by the Congress in the last six years.

Sibal was part of a group of 23 senior Congress leaders, who had written to party chief Sonia Gandhi in August, making suggestions to revive the organisation.