'No need for full lockdown, existing curbs enough’: Tamil Nadu Health Minister MA Subramanian amid rising COVID-19 cases

Tamil Nadu Health Minister MA Subramanian on Tuesday said that there is no need for a lockdown in the state amid rising COVID-19 cases.

"There is no need for full lockdown as of now. CM has asserted that the economy should not be affected, restricted lockdown enough for now," MA Subramanian was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Amid surging COVID cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday extended the existing COVID restrictions till January 31, imposing fresh curbs restricting entry into religious places of worship from January 14 to 18, to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Night curfew, which was imposed from January 6, will continue till this month-end and there will be complete lockdown on January 16 (Sunday), the government said.

Tamil Nadu had reported 13,958 fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Monday and the number of active cases in the state stood at 62,767. The state health minister Ma Subramanian had told the people of the state to be on guard and to celebrate festivals at home as the third wave has already commenced in the state.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 12:03 PM IST