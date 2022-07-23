'No more Khela Hobe': BJP after West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee sent to two-day ED remand

Kolkata: West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee being produced at a court after he was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in connection with its investigation into the teacher recruitment scam, in Kolkata, Saturday, July 23, 2022. | (PTI Photo)

A Kolkata court on Saturday remanded West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee to ED custody for two days in connection with the teacher recruitment scam.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Chatterjee, a senior Trinamool Congress leader, earlier in the day and produced him before a judge in the Bankshall court, who remanded him to two days of ED custody.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to Twitter and said there won't be "Khela Hobe" any more in West Bengal. "Public money being looted in West Bengal. No more #KhelaHobe (sic)," he tweeted.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia alleged that the Trinamool Congress is running a "government of corrupts" in West Bengal.

Speaking to reporters, the Civil Aviation Minister said that the level of corruption in the state was shocking and unprecedented.

"The TMC government has crossed all limits of misgovernance and corruption. The level of corruption in the state is just shocking and unprecedented. The TMC government is no longer a government for the people, it is rather the government of corrupts. The entire government is knee-deep in corruption," Scindia alleged.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying she has given her ministers a free hand to indulge in corruption.

"Mamata Banerjee is breaking all the records of corruption. 'TMC' stands for 'The Mountain of Corruption.' Corruption is running rampant in her party and her government. Her ministers have a free hand to indulge in corruption," he said.

Meanwhile, in a latest development, Chatterjee will be taken to SSKM hospital under the custody of ED as he was not well.

