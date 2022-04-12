No more COVID-19 updates due to low number of infections in Kerala; here's what experts say

The Kerala government on Monday said it will not be giving daily COVID-19 case updates from now on in view of the decrease in a number of infections in the state.

"The COVID-19 updates will no longer be available in view of the decrease in the number of infections," the state government said.

On Sunday, the southern state had reported 223 infections and five deaths which took the total caseload to 65,35,971 and the number of fatalities to 68,365.

However, as per the report by News 18, experts had dividing views on the issue.

Kerala state president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dr N Sulphi said that it is the right move but the state should monitor ICU admissions and Covid deaths.

While others believe that Covid is not over yet and if the state is not providing numbers, it might miss the trends. Another doctor said that the data should be internally monitored and should be shared monthly or weekly.

(With inputs from agencies)

