'No more complaints should be heard': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tells East Midnapore SP during administrative meet

Kolkata: Opposition parties slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she asked political questions to East Midnapore SP Amarnath K during her administrative meeting on Thursday.

It can be noted that during the administrative meeting, Mamata asked Amarnath whether he is facing any political pressure while operating in that area.

“Does Governor call you and instruct you? Do you have any political pressure? You are a state government official and should function accordingly. You have been a good worker for which I have kept you there. I have also got complaints from Haldia. No more complaints should be heard,” said Mamata.

A retired IPS officer Pankaj Dey claimed that such ‘rebuke’ by the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will ‘destroy’ the morale of the officers.

CPI (M) leader and senior politburo member Sujan Chakraborty said that Mamata Banerjee had treated the IPS officers as her ‘servant’.

“It is completely politically motivated. The civic polls are scheduled in months to come and such an act was a clear indication that if the IPS officers do not listen to the state government then actions will be taken against them,” said Chakraborty.

It is pertinent to mention that East Midnapore is supposed to be a stronghold of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

In the recent past Suvendu Adhikari has been complaining that the police is ‘inactive’ in that area and is allegedly not ‘cooperating’ with the BJP leaders and workers.

Slamming the Chief Minister, Shamik Bhattacharya said the reality is that in TMC only ‘her mandate’ is what matters.

