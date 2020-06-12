No money for social media intern? Prashant Bhusan accused of 'copying' tweet on law!

Today Prashant Bhusan tweeted and recalled 'Jagmohanlal Sinha J of the Allahabad HC. He said Sinha was the one who set aside PM Indira Gandhi's 1971 election for electoral malpractices & debarred her from holding any elected posts. The tweet had an old photo of justice Sinha and Prashant Bhushan also asked 'Would any court do it today?' in the same tweet
The tweet led to a discussion about then former PM Indira Gandhi and emergency till one of the users pointed out that, Bhushan, actually copy-pasted a tweet from Joy Bhattacharjya with the minor changes and added a question 'Would any court do it today?' He even used the same photograph of the judge.
Tweet by Joy Bhattacharjya:
In the comment section of the tweet of Bhushan, one of the users pointed out the plagiarism to Bhattacharjya. However, he took in a sporting way and retweeted Bhusahn's tweet with a caption, "45 minutes after my tweet. The language is almost exactly the same. I'll take it as a compliment."
After Bhattacharjya retweeted the tweet many users slammed Prashant Bhushan for plagiarism.
Check out his tweet here:
Prashant Bhushan and controversies due to his tweet is not something new. Recently, Rajkot Police in Gujarat has registered an FIR against Prashant Bhushan for tweet against epics Ramayana and Mahabharata for "misinterpreting government orders".
In the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Doordarshan decided to re-telecast the epics Ramayana and Mahabharata. Cabinet Minister Prakash Javadekar posted a picture of him watching the show. However, the picture was later deleted. Slamming the Minister for ignoring the migrant labourers who were travelling miles on foot, Bhushan had tweeted, “As crores starve & walk hundreds of miles home due to forced lockdown, our heartless ministers celebrate consuming & feeding the opium of Ramayana & Mahabharata to the people.”
After the tweet Jaydev Bhai Joshi, a retired army captain, lodged a complaint against Bhushan for using the word opium with the epics.
