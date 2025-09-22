'No Mention Of Caste': Uttar Pradesh Bans References In Police Records, Prohibits Caste Rallies & Name Display On Vehicles | File Photo

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday, September 22, issued directives banning the use of caste references in police records and public spaces. The move comes after the September 16 order of the Allahabad High Court, which criticised the practice and called for an end to caste-based discrimination in law enforcement.

According to a report by The Times of India, Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar instructed that caste details should no longer appear in First Information Reports (FIRs), arrest memos, or police station records. Instead, the names of parents will be used for identification, with specific emphasis on including the mother’s name alongside the father’s.

Caste Rallies and Symbols Prohibited

According to The Indian Express, the order lays out a 10-point framework that extends beyond police paperwork. It bans caste-based political rallies across the state, arguing that such events “promote caste conflict in society” and undermine principles of unity.

District officials and police have been tasked with removing caste slogans, signboards, or announcements that glorify caste identities or associate geographical areas with specific communities. The order instructs that “effective steps should be taken to ensure that no such boards are put up in future.”

Vehicles displaying caste names or symbols will also face penalties under provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 1988. Social media activity promoting caste identity is to be monitored closely, with law enforcement directed to prevent violations.

Changes to Police Records

In line with the High Court’s ruling, caste identifiers are to be deleted from all police documentation. This includes arrest and personal search memos, panchanamas, and notice boards within police stations. The only exception will be cases filed under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, where caste identification remains legally necessary.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has been directed to remove the caste column from the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS) portal. Until technical changes are complete, officers have been instructed to omit caste references entirely when entering records.

Officials say the order, issued to all district magistrates and senior police officers, is intended to standardise policing practices and prevent the misuse of caste identity in administrative and political activity.