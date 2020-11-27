'No matter what...': Agitating farmers brave tear gas, water cannons and more as they continue march to Delhi

After an overnight halt, agitating farmers have resumed their march to the national capital in spite of heavy police presence and deterrent efforts. Since yesterday, various farm organisations have taken out protests in the national capital against the Centre's new farm laws. They had sought permission to protest in the national capital on November 26 and 27, but this had been denied. Despite the police barricades, the use of tear gas, water cannons and more they have continued to march.
The use of water cannons in spite of the cold weather had garnered massive criticism from opposition leaders and even Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. According to reports, this was not a one-off incident. Even late into the night, water cannons sprayed the agitating farmers, uncaring of the chilly weather. The police had also reportedly blocked the way forward y digging up a trench and creating barricades.
On Friday morning, the situation remains much the same. There is heavy presence of security personnel at the Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) and barricading laced with barbwires block the way forward.
Earlier today, farmers heading towards Delhi against the Centre's recently passed farm laws halted near the Panipat toll plaza at the National Highway. Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the farmers who broke barricades in some places in Haryana. After the night halt at Panipat, the protesting farmers are resuming the march today morning.
Visuals shared by news agency ANI indicate that the police have again resorted to using tear gas to disperse protesting farmers at the Singhu border.
Despite all odds however, the farmers have continued to forge determinedly ahead. The 'Delhi Chalo' protest march continues in full swing. The Singhu border is not the only area where farmers are converging. Reports on Friday morning indicate that they have also gathered at the Rohtak-Jhajjar border and are, according to visuals shared by ANI, amassing in Panipat before proceeding to Delhi.
As one farmer told ANI, "No matter what, we will proceed to Delhi. We are travelling with our families carrying ration for six-months."