'No matter what...': Agitating farmers brave tear gas, water cannons and more as they continue march to Delhi

On Friday morning, the situation remains much the same. There is heavy presence of security personnel at the Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) and barricading laced with barbwires block the way forward.

Earlier today, farmers heading towards Delhi against the Centre's recently passed farm laws halted near the Panipat toll plaza at the National Highway. Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the farmers who broke barricades in some places in Haryana. After the night halt at Panipat, the protesting farmers are resuming the march today morning.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI indicate that the police have again resorted to using tear gas to disperse protesting farmers at the Singhu border.