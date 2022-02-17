e-Paper Get App
India

Updated on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 01:13 PM IST

No mask, social distancing: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal holds roadshow ahead of Punjab Assembly polls

FPJ Web Desk
ANI

ANI

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was spotted along with party workers and locals at a roadshow in Fatehgarh Churian of Gurdaspur district ahead of Punjab Assemby polls.

The crowd seemed to violate COVID-19 norms in full swing. Neither CM Arvind Kejriwal nor his associates wore safety face masks, also adherance to social distancing was nullified.

Watch video:



Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 01:13 PM IST
