No mask, social distancing: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal holds roadshow ahead of Punjab Assembly polls

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was spotted along with party workers and locals at a roadshow in Fatehgarh Churian of Gurdaspur district ahead of Punjab Assemby polls.

The crowd seemed to violate COVID-19 norms in full swing. Neither CM Arvind Kejriwal nor his associates wore safety face masks, also adherance to social distancing was nullified.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 01:13 PM IST