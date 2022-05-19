No Maoists in Jhargram, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, warns of strict action against those spreading 'fake news’

Jhargram: Asserting that there are no Maoists in Jhargram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing the party workers at Jhargram on Thursday said that strict action will be taken against those spreading ‘fake news’.

“We have created a peaceful environment in Jhargram. In the coming days, if anyone threatens to hamper this peaceful environment by encouraging Maoism and spreading fake news about Maoism, the police will take strict action against them. There are no Maoists here now. Around 1,000 people who were active Maoists, surrendered and have been employed as home guards or in the police force. We have provided employment opportunities to families who lost their loved ones to Maoist shooting incidents,” said Mamata.

Slamming the BJP-led Central government, Mamata said that since they (BJP) couldn’t come to power in Bengal for which they harass TMC through central agencies.

“BJP is doing Tughlaqi Kand. TMC is a party for Ma-Mati-Manush. This is not BJP. Nobody has rights under their (BJP) regime. All important institutions have been occupied by BJP workers. I will slowly unveil every chapter of the BJP. If someone thinks that quietness is weakness that is their fault. They are making chaos in every incident just to win the 2024 Lok Sabha election,” further mentioned the Chief Minister.

Mamata also mentioned that BJP is ‘jealous’ of the developmental schemes provided by the Trinamool Congress government.

“Do not forgive CPI (M) and BJP. They are brothers. Congress, CPI(M), and BJP do not work for the people. They have increased the prices of everything and are looting the people. They have stopped paying the people under employment schemes. BJP cannot stand the benefits we provide through the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme,” further added Mamata.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 08:40 PM IST