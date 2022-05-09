'No magic wands, only discipline and consistent collective purpose needed', says Sonia Gandhi at CWC meet; takes dig at G-23 leaders

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday said there are no magic wands and that only discipline and consistent collective purpose can demonstrate the party's tenacity and resilience. She has also asked the leaders for full cooperation to ensure unity, determination and commitment to Congress' accelerated revival.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Taking a dig at the G23 leaders, Gandhi said self-criticism is needed in party forums, but shouldn't be done in manner that self-confidence and morale is eroded.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Congress president was speaking at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at AICC headquarters in Delhi today.

The meeting was reportedly to work out the modalities and agenda of its brainstorming session to be held in Rajasthan's Udaipur from May 13 to 15.

The Congress had announced last month that it would hold the three-day brainstorming session 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur, in which top party leaders from across the country would discuss the Congress' future election strategy and challenges ahead.

The leaders will also discuss the issues before the Congress and dwell on all internal matters confronting it and come up with solutions to help strengthen it at the grassroots level.

About 400 party leaders, including members of the CWC, MPs, state in-charges, general secretaries and state presidents, are expected to attend the session in Udaipur.

After the Chintan Shivir, the Congress reportedly will take a call on the Presidential polls.

The party has said that the polls are not a part of the Chintan Shivir, but after the brainstorming session, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is expected to call upon the UPA allies to formalise a strategy for the polls.

While the grand old party has no strength of its own to defeat the yet to be named NDA nominee, all eyes are on the joint opposition candidate, as and when it is announced. However, the ruling coalition is short of votes to get a simple majority and the 1,17,000 approx. votes of non-NDA and non-UPA parties can play the game in the elections.

A Congress leader on condition of anonymity told news agency IANS, "We are more focused on the Chintan Shivir now, and there is no serious discussion on Presidential elections yet, though it may come up."

Congress sources said that the party may go for a joint opposition candidate, which can test the opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

However, a Congress leader said that "the issue may come up in early June and Sonia Gandhi may call all the UPA partners to take a collective decision, but UPA will field a candidate for sure."

(With PTI and IANS inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 06:07 PM IST