No listening to students ka Mann Ki Baat: Ministry of Education rules out postponing NEET, JEE 2020

After a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Education (MOE) Secretary said the Centre's decision on not to rethink on postponing JEE and NEET exams remains the same, as per sources.

The decision to conduct JEE and NEET examinations amid the coronavirus pandemic has been criticised by many politicians, actors and even Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg. Chief ministers of seven non-BJP states are planning to take the matter to Supreme court.

The MOE is, however, expected to issue a video on the examination ruckus on Thursday at 3 pm. But as the sources have revealed, no changes is likely to be made in the upcoming large-scale entrance exams.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday said JEE exam centres have been increased to 660 from 570 while there are now 3,842 NEET centres, up from 2,546 for the convenience of students.

Students have also been allotted exam centres of their choice, he added.

As per a Thursday's data, over 17 lakh students have already downloaded their JEE and NEET admit cards.

"Over 17 lakh candidates have downloaded JEE, NEET admit cards; students want exams to be held at any cost," the Union education minister added.