No lessons learnt from Morbi incident: Tourists drive a car on a suspension bridge in Karnataka's Yellapura (Watch viral video)

Video of tourist driving on Yellapur suspension bridge goes viral, citizens take action to remove the car. |

Bengaluru (Karnataka): A group of men reportedly from Maharashtra was seen driving a car on a suspension bridge at Yellapura town in Karnataka, putting their and others' lives on high risk.

After locals spotted the car dangling on the bridge, they forced the driver to drive the vehicle back from the bridge in reverse gear. It is shocking to note that the presence of maintenance staff did not prohibit them from driving the vehicle on the bridge. The incident is said to have taken place from October 31, 2022.

According to reports, the bridge is 5 kilometers away from famous tourist attraction Sathodi falls. The bridge connects Yallapur and Uluvi, Dandeli. It is constructed on the backwaters of Kodasalli Reservoir, formed on River Kali. (Watch video below)

On Sunday, a 100-year-old Morbi bridge collapsed with hundreds of people on it. The British era suspension bridge collapsed into Machchu river, killing at least 140 people which included 45 kids and over 50 women. The incident is the worst human tragedy the state has witnessed in recent years.

