No jail to drunkards, provided they become police informers against liquor mafia: Bihar govt

Acting on the series of adverse orders from the Supreme Court, the Bihar government on Monday decided to give relief to the offenders of prohibition laws and allowed them a concession of not being jailed.

As the annual budget of 2.37 lakh crores was presented in the Bihar legislature today, the government said those found drinking liquor wouldn't be jailed provided they give out the source of supply of illicit liquor to the police and excise officials.

The government will extend legal assistance to those found drinking if they give evidence against the liquor mafia. They would get legal protection from prosecution and arrest, state excise commissioner B Kartikeya Dhanaji said.

In the first six months of 2021, at least 50 people were sent to jail for violation of prohibition laws. Supreme Court while rejecting a series of appeals filed by the Bihar government against orders of Patna High Court granting bail to 44 offenders had criticised the state government for "choking of jails" and mushrooming of courts with excise cases.

The Supreme Court had last week observed that the Bihar government introduced the prohibition laws without increasing the number of courts, judicial officers and infrastructure.

Excise Commissioner hoped the overcrowding in jails would ease.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 07:01 PM IST