'No information; no role': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's first reaction on Union Cabinet expansion and split in Lok Janshakti Party

Whenever there is union cabinet expansion, will definitely be a part of it: JD(U) president RCP Singh

Amid speculation over a possible Union Cabinet expansion, JD(U) national president RCP Singh said that whenever it happens, the party will definitely be a part of it.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "I have said it earlier too. Whenever there will be an expansion of the union cabinet, JD(U) will also definitely be a part of it because JD(U) is an ally in the NDA. I have said this earlier too and there is no confusion in it."

He further said, "Our leader is Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. But that does not mean we do what we like. All our political decisions are taken after discussions and consultations. Whatever decisions the JD-U takes, the BJP has taken them in a positive manner."

Nitish Kumar tried to politically kill my father: Chirag Paswan

Amid political crisis in Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Chirag Paswan on Tuesday put out a four-page letter in public domain, alleging that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar killed Ram Vilas Paswan politically.

Chirag Paswan said Nitish Kumar has done the same with him as well by separating 5 MPs of the LJP.

He said that Nitish Kumar worked against Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the latter was projected as PM's face of the NDA during the run-up to the parliamentary elections 2014.

"Nitish Kumar was the one who objected to Narendra Modi as PM face in 2014 parliamentary elections. He fought against BJP and other NDA alliance partners then and also in 2015 Bihar assembly elections. He ran a political movement against Narendra Modi. Nitish Kumar joined the NDA in 2017 again and became chief minister of Bihar with the help of BJP," Paswan said in the letter while pointing out that Nitish Kumar is not a trustworthy person.

"Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JDU) is always involved in machination, bringing about splits in our party rank. In the 2005 assembly elections, we had 29 MLAs, but were split from the LJP. He did the same thing in 2020 when he took away the lone LJP MLA," Paswan said.

