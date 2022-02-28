'No Indian will be left behind': VK Singh, who will reportedly be one of the four ministers to travel to Ukraine's neighbouring nations to coordinate evacuation

The Centre on Monday decided to send four Union ministers to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation process of Indians, including students, still stuck in the war-torn country, said reports.

According to reports, the decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and V K Singh will be going as "special envoys" of India, reports said quoting government sources said.

Sources further said that Scindia will take care of evacuation efforts from Romania and Moldova while Rijiju will go to Slovakia. Puri will go to Hungary while Singh will be in Poland to manage the evacuation, they added.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Union Minister & former Army Chief Gen VK Singh said no Indian will be left behind in the war-torn Ukraine. "No Indian will be left behind if he/she gets into trouble. In a war zone, there'll be restrictions, confusion&agitated border guards on both sides. If you don't have patience&don't follow the instructions things can go wrong," he said.

"That (even if you're stuck on Mars, Indian Embassy will help you) is philosophy of govt led by PM Modi. PM is visionary in his thinking&decided to despatch 4 Ministers to countries bordering Ukraine to help better coordinate evacuation of Indian nationals," he added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday revised its international travel advisory, providing various exemptions to Indians being evacuated from Ukraine.

Indians being evacuated from Ukraine have been exempted from mandatory pre-boarding negative RTPCR test and vaccination certificate as well as uploading of documents before departure on Air-Suvidha Portal.

In case a traveller is not able to submit a pre-arrival RTPCR test or has not completed their COVID-19 vaccination, they are allowed to submit their samples on arrival with the advice to self-monitor their health for 14 days after arrival in India, the ministry said in a statement.

As of 28th February 2022, 1156 Indians from Ukraine have arrived in India with none of the passengers kept under isolation.

Earlier today, EAM S Jaishankar informed in a tweet that the sixth flight carrying 240 stranded Indian nationals has departed from Hungary's Budapest for Delhi under Operation Ganga.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 05:31 PM IST