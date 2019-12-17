No Indian needs to worry: PM Modi

New Delhi: PM Modi on Monday sought to "unequivocally" assure all Indians that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) does not affect any citizen of India of any religion.
In a series of tweets expressing distress over the "unfortunate" violent protests, he said: "No Indian has anything to worry regarding this Act. This Act is only for those who have faced years of persecution outside and have no other place to go except India."
"Debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy but never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos," he added.
Defending CAA passed by both the Houses of Parliament last week, he tweeted that "this Act illustrates India's centuries old culture of acceptance, armony, compassion and brotherhood."
Modi has been alleging the Congress hand behind the violence on the Act, but his tweets steer clear of the charge as he says:
"The need of the hour is for all of us to work together for the development of India and the empowerment of every Indian, especially the poor, downtrodden and marginalised. "We cannot allow vested interest groups to divide us and create disturbance.
"This is the time to maintain peace, unity and brotherhood. It is my appeal to everyone to stay away from any sort of rumour mongering and falsehoods," the Prime Minister added.
