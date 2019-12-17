No Indian needs to worry: PM Modi

New Delhi: PM Modi on Monday sought to "unequivocally" assure all Indians that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) does not affect any citizen of India of any religion.

In a series of tweets expressing distress over the "unfortunate" violent protests, he said: "No Indian has anything to worry regarding this Act. This Act is only for those who have faced years of persecution outside and have no other place to go except India."

"Debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy but never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos," he added.