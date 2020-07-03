No import of power sector gear from China and Pakistan

Union Minister of State for Power RK Singh, at meeting with the state power ministers on Friday, asked the Central power sector undertakings and states to completely stop import of power system equipment from China and Pakistan, which are included in the ''prior preference'' countries.

He insisted that in order to implement the AtmaNirbhar Bharat Mission (self reliance) vision, all necessary equipment should be procured domestically. Singh said such an import may be used as a "Trojan horse" that can be potentially used to trigger a power grid shutdown in the country.

''We manufacture everything which the power sector needs, we have the capacity. In 2018-19, the total import in the power sector was of the order of Rs 71,000 crore of which Rs 21,000 crore was from China alone,'' said Singh.

He informed that he held a meeting on June 16 with CPSUs and developers and told them, ''We cannot tolerate a country which transgresses in our territory, kills our soldiers, and yet we create jobs in that country and not in ours,'' he noted.

Singh reiterated that there will be no import of power system equipment from China and Pakistan. ''If CPSUs and states want any import from these countries, the power ministry permission is needed which will not be granted,'' he clarified.

He informed that there will be laboratory tests or inspection of imported equipment from other countries as the power system is sensitive and there is every danger of cyber attack. '' Transmission tower elements, conductors, transformers and parts of meters are imported but this has to be discouraged as these should be procured locally.

"Your discoms order equipment from Chinese companies. We request you not to order from Chinese companies." He stressed that under the Atamnirbhar Bharat mission, India will not import any equipment from China which is available here and will go in for inspection of imported equipment.

The government has already imposed safeguard duty to curb import of Chinese equipment in the renewable energy sector. From August 1, the Centre will impose 25% customs duty which will be increased to 40% next year to further discourage these imports from China,'' he said.

Singh’s announcement comes two days after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had said that India will not allow Chinese companies to participate in highway projects and that the government will ensure that Chinese investors are not entertained in micro, small and medium enterprises and other sectors.