No impact of 'Bharat Bandh' call in Rajasthan

The call for Bharat Bandh against the Agnipath scheme had hardly any impact in Rajasthan, though a heavy police force was deployed in all the major cities and prohibitory orders under section 144 were imposed in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sikar and some other districts.

The shops and offices remained open across the state. No impact of call was seen even in the cities where the protests were going on for the last 4-5 days.

Looking at the call, the police were deployed not only in cities but at railway stations and bus stands while the social media groups were being monitored closely.

Although Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers were on the streets and reached outside the BJP state office to protest against the Agnipath scheme, a clash took place between the party workers and police as they were stopped to enter the BJP office.

While the Congress leaders and workers, including Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and all his ministers, left for Delhi to take part in agitation at Jantar-Mantar, a call was made to party workers to protest at the block level, however, no major protest was reported.