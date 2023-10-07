No High Court Shall Deny Access To Video Conference Or Hybrid Mode To Lawyers & Litigants After 2 Weeks: Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India | File Photo

"No high court in the country shall deny access to video conference or hearing through hybrid mode to lawyers and litigants after two weeks", the Supreme Court said on Friday while making it clear that technology is not a matter of choice for judges now. A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also pulled up the Bombay High Court in this regard.

Bench issued slew of directions to ensure use of tech in courts

The CJI observed that apart from Justice Gautam Patel of the Bombay HC, few other high court judges appeared to be using technology. Why is it so retrograde in technology? Apart from Justice Patel no one else is using it, he said. Irked over minimal use of technology, the bench issued a slew of directions to ensure that such modes are not disbanded.

The SC added that in most high courts, the problem is compounded by the absence of an easy to use standard operating procedures for accessing online hearings and the lack of Wifi or internet facility to lawyers and litigants on court premises. It is not possible for them to access the internet in court precincts.

Links for hybrid hearings are not provided in the cause-list and an application for access has to be submitted well in advance, sometimes three days prior to hearing, it noted.

