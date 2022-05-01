No heatwave in parts of India from May 1-5: IMD

Amidst the scorching heat in most parts of the country, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) gave a sense of relief on Sunday claiming a fall in high-rise temperature for the coming week.

Speaking to news agency ANI senior scientist RK Jenamani, IMD, said the overall temperature has fallen in some parts of India adding that the northern regions will not be observing heatwaves.

"The temperature has been down at a few locations in the country today... so the heatwave will not be there today in many areas of eastern India & over north UP, Delhi, north Punjab & north Haryana," he said.

Giving relaxations from prickly heat, the IMD scientist said that there will be no heatwave as per the predictions and the temperature will be normal from May 1-5.

(with ANI inputs)

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 05:32 PM IST