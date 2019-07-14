No haircuts for Dalits in Uttar Pradesh's Peepalsana

Moradabad: Dalits in Bhojpur in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district have complained to officials, saying the Salmani community among Muslims, earlier known as ‘Hajjam’, refuses to cut the hair of Dalits or give them a shave.The Dalits living in Peepalsana village have handed over a letter to SSP Moradabad saying the Salmani community continues to treat them as untouchables.“This has been going on for decades, but now we have decided to raise our voice against this practice which amounts to promoting untouchability,” said Rakesh Kumar, a village Dalit.

Rakesh said his father and his forefathers had to travel to Bhojpur or the city for a ha­i­rcut, as “the Salmani co­m­­munity would not touch us”.“Times have changed and we are going to raise our voice against this,” he added.Meanwhile, the Salmani community kept their shops closed on Friday in protest against the complaint to the SSP.

Moradabad Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak said he had received the complaint and had ordered an investigation into the matter. “We will take strict action if the allegations are found to be correct,” he said.Meanwhile, a female student of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in UP has accused two Proctorial Board security guards of stopping her from entering a campus toilet, as she was a Dalit.