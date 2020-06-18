No guns allowed? LT Gen HS Panag says all weapons can be used during a 'tactical military situation'

On Monday night Indian Army soldiers clashed violently with their Chinese counterparts at the Indo-China border in eastern Ladakh. As per officials, 20 soldiers from the Indian side have died, and others are injured. Indian intercepts suggest 43 on the Chinese side have been injured or killed.

Following the attack, officials had said that no guns had been used in the skirmish. The attack from the Chinese side, as an Indian Army official told IANS, had been carried out using all sorts of barbed wires and stones. A day later, images that are purportedly of the weapon used had surfaced on social media. The photos showed nail studded rods tied together, and had shocked netizens.

On Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar revealed that all troops who are on border duty "always carry arms, especially when leaving post".

"Those at Galwan on 15 June did so," he added.