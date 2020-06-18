No guns allowed? LT Gen HS Panag says all weapons can be used during a 'tactical military situation'

On Monday night Indian Army soldiers clashed violently with their Chinese counterparts at the Indo-China border in eastern Ladakh. As per officials, 20 soldiers from the Indian side have died, and others are injured. Indian intercepts suggest 43 on the Chinese side have been injured or killed.
Following the attack, officials had said that no guns had been used in the skirmish. The attack from the Chinese side, as an Indian Army official told IANS, had been carried out using all sorts of barbed wires and stones. A day later, images that are purportedly of the weapon used had surfaced on social media. The photos showed nail studded rods tied together, and had shocked netizens.
On Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar revealed that all troops who are on border duty "always carry arms, especially when leaving post".
"Those at Galwan on 15 June did so," he added.
While many have wondered why the Indian soldiers did not draw their weapons, Jaishankar said that it was "long-standing practice" as per agreements between the two countries in 1996 and 2005 "not to use firearms during faceoffs". And indeed, if one takes a look at Article VI of the bilateral agreement signed in 1996, the two countries had agreed to not open fire within two kilometers from the Line of Actual Control.
A retired Lieutenant General of the Indian Army however says that this is only part of the rules. Lt General Harcharanjit Singh Panag took to Twitter on Thursday stating that these agreements applied to border management. The retired Lieutenant General is at present a defence analyst and commentator on strategic affairs.
Sharing a screenshot of Article VI of the 1996 Agreement, Panag said that the situation changes somewhat when "dealing with a tactical military situation".
"These agreements apply to border management and not while dealing with a tactical military situation. Lastly when lives of soldiers or security of post/territory threatened, Cdr on the spot can use all weapons at his disposal including Artillery," he wrote.
