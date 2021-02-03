‘No govt jobs for those protesting, blocking roads’: Bihar Police issues circular

Soon after the circular was issued, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Tejashwi Yadav said that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is daring to "challenge Mussolini and Hitler" with the new directive of depriving those who take part in the protest from government jobs and government contracts.

"Nitish Kumar is daring to challenge Hitler and Mussolini's rule, says if anyone takes part in protest by using democratic right against the power system, then you will not get a job. It means they will not even give jobs and will not allow someone to protest," Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Yadav said. "Why is the poor chief minister with 40 seats so scared?" he added.

A few days ago, Bihar government faced backlash from the opposition party over issuing of an order related to social media posts.

Additional Director General of Police of the Economic Offences Unit Nayyar Hasnain Khan on January 21 issued a directive by saying that "making objectionable comments against the government, ministers and officials comes under the category of cybercrime. It seems right to take action against such individuals or groups".

