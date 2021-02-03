‘No govt jobs for those protesting, blocking roads’: Bihar Police issues circular

The Bihar Police has issued a circular stating those indulging in criminal activities or carrying out road blockages during protests will be barred from getting government jobs. The Bihar Police said the charges will be categorically mentioned in the person's character verification report by the police.
"If any person indulges in any criminal activity by involving in any law and order situation, protests or road blockage and is charged for this, then it should be categorically mentioned in the person's character verification report by the police. Such people should be prepared for serious consequences as they won't be able to get government jobs or state-owned liquor outlets," ANI quoted Bihar Police as saying.
While speaking to ANI, Bihar ADG Jitendra Kumar said if a person has been involved in a criminal activity and there is record of the same, the police would mark it in the person’s character verification report. "Based on it, employers, be it government, private or semi-government, can decide as per their discretion and policy if they want to hire them," Jitendra Kumar said.
Soon after the circular was issued, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Tejashwi Yadav said that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is daring to "challenge Mussolini and Hitler" with the new directive of depriving those who take part in the protest from government jobs and government contracts.
"Nitish Kumar is daring to challenge Hitler and Mussolini's rule, says if anyone takes part in protest by using democratic right against the power system, then you will not get a job. It means they will not even give jobs and will not allow someone to protest," Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Yadav said. "Why is the poor chief minister with 40 seats so scared?" he added.
A few days ago, Bihar government faced backlash from the opposition party over issuing of an order related to social media posts.
Additional Director General of Police of the Economic Offences Unit Nayyar Hasnain Khan on January 21 issued a directive by saying that "making objectionable comments against the government, ministers and officials comes under the category of cybercrime. It seems right to take action against such individuals or groups".
