'No Govt Above Justice System,' Says Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi After Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Gets Bail

New Delhi: After the Supreme Court granted bail to Aam Aadmi Pary (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy case, Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi on Saturday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying "no dictatorial government is above the justice system."

Mayor Shelly Oberoi first thanked and then hailed the apex court.

"First of all I would like to thank the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court has made it clear that no dictatorial government is above the justice system," Mayer Oberoi said.

She further continued her attack on BJP saying, "This is a slap on the face of the BJP."

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi Wishes Release Of CM Arvind Kejriwal

The mayor also wished for the release of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"We are hopeful that in the coming time, the Chief Minister will also come out soon," Mayor Oberoi said.

Statement Of Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the people of Delhi were praying for the release of their leaders.

"The people of Delhi were feeling helpless. They had elected a government with a full majority, but their Deputy CM (Manish Sisodia) was in jail for the last 17 months. The people were only praying for the release of their leaders," Gopal Rai said.

Gopal Rai further added, "Manish Sisodia's bail has given a message to the whole country that no matter how strong the dictatorship is, it loses in the end."

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Released On Bail From Tihar Jail

Manish Sisodia was released on bail from Tihar Jail on August 9 after 17 months in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The former Deputy CM was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in February 2023 in connection with the alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

AAP leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh, among others, accompanied the former Deputy CM as he walked out of jail. Members of the RWA wing of the AAP and party workers were pictured outside Tihar Jail celebrating as Sisodia was released.

Sisodia credited the Constitution written by Babasaheb Ambedkar for his release and showed confidence that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will also walk out of jail soon.