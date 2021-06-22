No front will be equivalent to PM Modi: BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: At a time when a meeting of Rashtriya Manch was held at NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s residence in New Delhi, BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed poll strategist Prashant Kishor.

Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdury said that Prashant Kishor is not ‘God’.

“This is not a Congress party meeting. It is a meeting of poll strategist Prashant Kishor. Prashant has called whoever he wanted to. He cannot decide the fate of Congress and we are not thinking about him as he is not our ‘Vaghya Vidhata’,” mentioned Adhir.