No follow-up results after meet with PM, says Farooq

Srinagar

A month after PM Modi’s outreach to mainstream J&K leaders, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said there has been “no follow-up results” on the ground.

Adbullah said this in reference to the PM’s remarks at the June 24 meet in Delhi he wanted to win the hearts of the J&K people and remove “Dilli ki doori” and “dil ki doori”. “It was a welcome statement but there is no effort on the ground to win the hearts of people. People continue to be locked up and dissent is not tolerated. We want to see the change on the ground, a visible effort to win back the people who went through the trauma of their state being dismembered, its special status removed in one sudden blow,” the 3-time former CM told PTI here.

Meanwhile, Abdullah called for a sustained and result-oriented Indo-Pak dialogue process, saying the two countries should realise they cannot win a war against each other.