No farmers' march to Parliament on February 1? Here's what we know so far

Two months into their ongoing protest against three contentious farm laws, the protesters on Tuesday undertook a tractor rally to the national capital. Things however took a problematic turn with many of the protesters indulging in violence and vandalism. According to the Delhi Police, several hundred officials have been injured in the altercation, and multiple cases have been filed.

Following the clashes, many of the farm leaders have denounced the violence strongly. Bharat Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait for example warned that those who "created violence and unfurled flags at Red Fort" would have to "pay" for their actions. "Some people will have to leave this place immediately. Those who broke barricading will never be a part of the movement," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

At the end of Tuesday, the protesters had begun moving back to their earlier position - along Delhi's borders. And according to reports, their plans to hold a second rally on February 1 has been put on hiatus. According to an India Today update that quotes a farmer involved in the protests, there will be no march to Parliament on Budget Day. Reportedly, the Unions are holding a meeting to discuss this, and a decision is likely to be available by the end of the day.