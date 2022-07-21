e-Paper Get App

No extra fee to be charged to issue boarding pass at check-in counters, says Aviation Ministry

India's largest airline IndiGo currently charges a fee if a passenger asked for a boarding pass at the check-in counter.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 05:50 PM IST
File Photo

Airlines can't charge any additional fee for issuing boarding pass at check-in counters in airports, the Aviation Ministry said on Thursday.

"It has come to the notice of MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) that airlines are charging additional amount for issuing boarding passes from the passengers," the ministry said on Twitter.

This additional amount is not in accordance with the instructions as per the provisions of Aircraft Rules, 1937, it said.

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours
article-image

