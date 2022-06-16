No entry to bearded groom: Community in Rajasthan decides bridegroom has to be clean-shaved | Pexel

A community in Rajasthan has decided to not allow any bridegroom with beards. "Fashion is ok but beard in the name of fashion for bridegroom is not allowed as the wedding is a sacrament and bridegroom is seen as a king in this, so he should be clean-shaved," said the resolution passed by the Kumawat community of 19 villages of Pali district of the state.

The community has also decided to cut the expenses for weddings and other occasions and made them simple.

There will be no yellow theme in Haldi at the wedding. Besides this, the quantity of gold and silver jewellery for the bride has also been decided. The community has also passed a resolution to fix the number of food items to be served at weddings and other functions.

"The weddings have become lavish these days and have become a matter of concern for the middle-class and lower-middle-class families of the community, so we have decided to make them simple and according to our rituals," said Laxminarain from the community. He said that around 20000 people in their community are living in different parts of the country and they all have to follow the rules passed in the meeting.