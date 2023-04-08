 No entry for heavy vehicles on Noida expressway from 7 am to 10 pm
IANSUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 03:24 PM IST
Entry of heavy vehicles on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway has been banned from 7 am to 10 pm as a trial method to deal with increasing traffic.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic, Anil Kumar Yadav, in an advisory stated that heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter the expressway during the day from Friday.

Vehicles carrying essential commodities will be allowed to ply

However, vehicles carrying essential commodities such as fruits, vegetables, milk, medicine and fuel, etc., will be allowed to ply. Traffic police will be deployed on the route to check the same and initiate action against the ones found violating rules.

Yadav said that underpass and re-surfacing work is underway at three places on the route which has added to the traffic problems, hence the system will be implemented.

Currently, heavy vehicles travel through the expressway from 11 am to 5 pm.

As per the advisory, heavy vehicles will be allowed to take the service lanes. Along with this, 15 days will be given to the concerned authorities to make arrangements before fully implementing the scheme.

