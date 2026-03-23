'No Dry Out, Supply Stable': Govt Responds To LPG Concerns During West Asia Conflict

India’s LPG supply situation remains stable despite ongoing concerns, with panic buying easing and deliveries returning to normal, officials said during an inter-ministerial briefing on Monday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking at the briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said, “About 3.5 lakh domestic and commercial PNG connections have been given or activated in the last three weeks.” She acknowledged that “the supply of LPG still remains a matter of concern,” but clarified that “there is no dry out at the LPG distributorships” and that “panic booking of LPG has reduced, and delivery is normal.”

Read Also LPG Bookings Cross 75 Lakh Daily, Govt Says Fuel Supply Stable Amid West Asia Tensions

On commercial LPG, Sharma noted a significant policy move, stating, “About 50% volume of commercial LPG will be at the disposal of the state governments and the union territories.” The Centre has urged states to prioritise sectors such as restaurants, dhabas, hotels, industrial canteens, food processing units, dairy units, community kitchens, and migrant labour support. So far, nearly 20 states and Union Territories have allocated commercial LPG, with around 15,800 tonnes already uplifted.

Read Also Government Invokes Essential Commodities Act To Boost LPG Production, Extends Refill Wait To 25 Days

Meanwhile, Randhir Jaiswal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in touch with global leaders amid the West Asia conflict, including a recent conversation with Iran’s President. He highlighted that Modi conveyed festive greetings and stressed the need for peace, stability, and secure shipping lanes, while condemning attacks on critical infrastructure.

Adding to supply updates, Rajesh Sinha, Special Secretary at the Ministry of Shipping, confirmed that two LPG tankers carrying a combined 92,000 metric tonnes are currently crossing the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route. Further updates are expected in the next briefing.