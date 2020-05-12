No Covid case in 10 states/UTs: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Our Bureau

New Delhi

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday claimed India moving fast on the road of success in its fight against the Covid, with not a single case reported in 10 states and UTs of the total 36 in the past 24 hours. In fact, 3 of them had no corona case since the outbreak. Dr Vardhan said the recovery rate has improved to 30.7%, with 1,511 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, which is the highest number recorded in a day. A total of 22,549 patients have recovered while the active patients in hospitals were 58,266.

A total of 70,765 persons were detected with positive symptoms in the country since the start of the outbreak as against a total of 16.09 lakh tests carried out so far. This gives an average of only 4.17% tested positive in the tests. In other words, only about four persons are found infected with Covid-19 as against 100 tested. The death toll rose to 2,294 with 97 more dying in the past 24 hours. This turns out to be only 0.137% of total tested. However, in terms of those detected with positive symptoms, the death rate is 3.285%.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu raced to third position in terms of 8,002 positive cases reported so far, pushing back Delhi to fourth position with 7,233 cases while Maharashtra continues to be at the top with 23,401 cases and 868 deaths and Gujarat second with 8,542 cases and 513 deaths. The states which had the single digit cases but all cured include Goa 7, Arunachal 1, Manipur 2, and Mizoram 1. No recurrence of the cases reported in these states till date.