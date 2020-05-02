No country for poor: Police catches 18 migrants travelling from Maharashtra to Lucknow in cement mixing truck

On Saturday, Indore Police caught 18 people traveling from Maharashtra to Lucknow in a cement mixing truck in Madhya Pradesh's Sanwer area.
All of them have been sent to quarantine facility and cops have filed an FIR in the matter. According to DSP Umakant Choudhary, truck was stopped by cops during checking at Sanwer.
"Truck driver Saheb Hussain of Uttar Pradesh was handed over to Sanwer police station staff where he was booked under section 188 of the IPC. All the eighteen migrants from UP were sent to a quarantine center in the area and administration was informed about the same," he said.
This comes a day after the Central government extended the lockdown for two more weeks. India will now be under lockdown till May 17 with a complete ban on air travel, trains and inter-state road transport for the general public while educational institutions, theatres, malls, hotels and bars will also remain shut, the government announced on Friday but gave some relaxations for various business activities and people's movement within areas with limited or no COVID-19 cases.
The decision to extend the lockdown by two more weeks after May 3, when the second phase of these restrictions was scheduled to end, came amid a continuous rise in the number of people testing positive for the deadly virus infection across various states, including in major metropolitans, with the nationwide tally crossing 35,000. The death toll has crossed 1,100.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)