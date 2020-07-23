No country for media freedom? Rajasthan journalist attacked in govt office; Twitter asks 'will Editors Guild take this up?'

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, a video of a journalist who was reporting on field being attacked went viral on social media.
In the video, one can see that a journalist is talking about how media persons were ill-treated in the office, and officials even resorted to hitting them. The journalist can be seen entering a government building with a cameraman while an official rushes towards the journalist and hits him.
Watch Video:
The incident reportedly took place at a government office in Rajasthan's Churu.
This comes when the state is battling a major political crisis with Sachin Pilot and other MLA being removed from their post and the subsequent uproar in Congress.
Following the incident, a Twitter user said, " Dear @rssurjewala ji only yesterday you were talking about dignity and security of journalists and targeting Yogi govt over the same, urge you to speak up on this too. This is happening in RAJASTHAN!"
Another said, "Will the editors Guild take this up? Or remain shut kyon ki secular sarkaar??"
Here's how Twitter reacted to the incident;
Several journalists took to Twitter and condemned the act.
Well, in recent times, attacks on journalists have made headlines. Earlier this week, journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot at by unknown miscreants near his residence in Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad on July 20, breathed his last at a hospital, doctors said on Wednesday.
The doctor monitoring Joshi said that the veins in the journalist’s head had got badly damaged due to the bullet injury.
The incident occurred on Monday, days after Vikram Joshi had filed a complaint with Vijay Nagar Police Station stating that some men were harassing his niece. Joshi has suffered a bullet injury on his head.
