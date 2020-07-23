No country for media freedom? Rajasthan journalist attacked in govt office; Twitter asks 'will Editors Guild take this up?'

The incident reportedly took place at a government office in Rajasthan's Churu.

This comes when the state is battling a major political crisis with Sachin Pilot and other MLA being removed from their post and the subsequent uproar in Congress.

Following the incident, a Twitter user said, " Dear @rssurjewala ji only yesterday you were talking about dignity and security of journalists and targeting Yogi govt over the same, urge you to speak up on this too. This is happening in RAJASTHAN!"

Another said, "Will the editors Guild take this up? Or remain shut kyon ki secular sarkaar??"

Here's how Twitter reacted to the incident;