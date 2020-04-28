No country for journalists? Andaman journo summoned for tweeting about COVID-19

It is no surprise that journalists asking questions that matter are often shunned.
Well, this journalist met a similar fate. A journalist based out of Andaman and Nicobar Islands was summoned by the police for asking why are families kept in home quarantine after speaking over the phone with COVID-19 patients.
Zubair Ahmed took to Twitter to and asked "Can someone explain why families are placed under home quarantine for speaking over phone with Covid patients? "
Well, his tweet did not seem to go well and landed him in trouble. He was called to the Bambooflat police station from where he was taken to Aberdeen police station, reported Andaman Chronicle.
He was detained by the police for non-bailable offence, reported Andaman Chronicle.