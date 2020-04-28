No country for journalists? Andaman journo summoned for tweeting about COVID-19

It is no surprise that journalists asking questions that matter are often shunned.

Well, this journalist met a similar fate. A journalist based out of Andaman and Nicobar Islands was summoned by the police for asking why are families kept in home quarantine after speaking over the phone with COVID-19 patients.

Zubair Ahmed took to Twitter to and asked "Can someone explain why families are placed under home quarantine for speaking over phone with Covid patients? "