'What about halal food?': Twitterati fume after Jharkhand Police remove 'Hindu' fruit sellers banner

With most of India under a lockdown, only select stores and businesses are open at present. On Saturday, a fruit vendor in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur came under criticism after a Twitter user uploaded pictures of a poster that draped the front of the makeshift stalls.

The poster proclaimed that this was approved by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) as a 'Hindu fruit store'. The poster had also provided a name and contact number -- presumably of the vendor. In the top left corner of the poster is the logo of the organisation.

The VHP incidentally is a right-wing Hindu nationalist organisation that was founded in 1964 by RSS leaders MS Golwalkar and SS Apte.