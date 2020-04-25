'What about halal food?': Twitterati fume after Jharkhand Police remove 'Hindu' fruit sellers banner

With most of India under a lockdown, only select stores and businesses are open at present. On Saturday, a fruit vendor in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur came under criticism after a Twitter user uploaded pictures of a poster that draped the front of the makeshift stalls.
The poster proclaimed that this was approved by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) as a 'Hindu fruit store'. The poster had also provided a name and contact number -- presumably of the vendor. In the top left corner of the poster is the logo of the organisation.
The VHP incidentally is a right-wing Hindu nationalist organisation that was founded in 1964 by RSS leaders MS Golwalkar and SS Apte.
Responding to the tweet, the Jharkhand Police sought a response from the Jamshedpur police. "SSP Jamshedpur and Jamshedpur Police to look into it and do the needful at the earliest," it wrote on Twitter.
Soon, the Jamshedpur Police replied stating that the poster in question had been taken down.
"The Kadma police station is taking preventive action against the concerned shopkeepers under Section 107D," it added.
The incident has left netizens divided. While some people appreciated the police's actions, others criticised them.
"Under which section and under what law am I prohibited to mention Hindu shop Jamshedpur Police? Your actions are against 2 fundamental rights 1. Right to freedom of religion 2. Right to free trade. I have seen so many places with "Islamic Khanawal" in MH as well. No law stops," said one Twitter user.
"What about my right to buy fruits and vegetables which fulfill certain religious requirements? Dont I have any rights? I want only 100% non-Halal food, means only Hindus in the chain." wrote another.
