No country for free speech: Lecturer removed from his post in Rajasthan for commenting on Congress MLA's Facebook photo

A lecturer working in junior college at Barwala- Sedwa was removed from his post after he commented on the photo posted by congress MLA Padma Ram Meghwal.

Name of the lecturer is Ganga Ram and he is professor of Hindi at Government Higher Secondary School at Bawarla-Sedwa.

Recently MLA Padmaram Meghwal posted a photo of himself with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Govind Singh Dotasara, Khajuwala MLA Govind Ram Meghwal and Khandela MLA Mahadev Singh on Facebook. The picture was taken at Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer, where the Congress MLAs have been lodged in.

After MLA Padma Ram Meghwal posted a photo on Facebook, Ganga Ram commented on it on saying, "Vaha band kyu ho yaha aakar janta ke kaam karo (Why are you locked in there, come here and work for people.)"