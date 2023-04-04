'No contamination found,' says official after US flags Indian-made eyedrops: Report |

Following the controversy over the presence of drug-resistant bacteria in EzriCare Artificial Tears, an eyedrop manufactured by Chennai-based Global Pharma Healthcare, Tamil Nadu's drug regulator has said that it found "no contamination" in samples of the eye drops.

According to the director of the Tamil Nadu Drugs Control, PV Vijayalakshmi, samples from unopened eye drops were analysed from several batches, including the one in question, and no contamination was found. The raw materials used in the production of the eye drops were also found to be up to standards.

The US medical watchdog, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), had linked the eyedrops to the likelihood of a highly drug-resistant bacteria strain gaining a foothold in the US, which has caused three deaths, eight cases of blindness, and dozens of infections. However, the Tamil Nadu drug regulator refused to comment on the CDC's statement.

The controversy with Global Pharma's eyedrops

Global Pharma Healthcare, which is located 40 km south of Chennai, had halted the production of the eyedrops linked to the US market in February. They also recalled unexpired lots of EzriCare Artificial Tears and Delsam Pharma's Artificial Tears at the consumer level.

The CDC had launched an investigation into the likely presence of drug-resistant bacteria linked to the eyedrops, leading to the recall of the product. Infectious disease specialists said that the bacteria strain found in the eyedrops had not been previously detected in the US and was particularly difficult to treat with the antibiotics currently available.

The Tamil Nadu drugs regulator's report stating "no contamination" in Global Pharma's eyedrops raises more questions than it answers. However, the CDC's findings that the bacteria strain found in the eyedrops is highly drug-resistant and dangerous remain unchanged. It is essential that further investigations are carried out to determine the safety of the product and any other potential health risks.