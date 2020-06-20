No consensus at SDMA meeting in Delhi, another scheduled for 5 pm: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that no consensus could be arrived at in the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) meeting, either on reducing the rates of beds in private hospitals or on the compulsory five-day institutional quarantine for all COVID-19 patients, ordered by Lieutenant General Anil Baijal.

He said a second meeting has been scheduled for 5 pm today. "As per the recommendations by the Centre for private hospitals, only 24 per cent beds will be provided at a reduced rate. The Delhi government wants 60 per cent beds to be provided at a reduced rate in private hospitals. A meeting regarding this will be held again at 5 pm today," Sisodia said at a press conference here.

The deputy chief minister said that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had also raised the point that if home isolation is stopped, as per the order by the LG, then problems will ensue in the national capital.