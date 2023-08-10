'No Confidence Motion Is Opposition's Floor Test, Not Ours': PM Modi In Lok Sabha (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally opened up on the No Confidence Motion during his speech in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

PM Modi took pot-shots at the Opposition during his speech, saying that the No-Trust vote is going to be the floor test for them instead of his BJP government.

"God is very Kind. I consider it as God's blessing that God suggested Opposition & they came up with this NO CONFIDENCE Motion.

"No Confidence Motion is not the floor test for our government. It is the floor test for the Opposition," PM Modi said during the ongoing Monsoon Session in the Parliament.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Modi also blunted the Opposition's attacks on him by saying that the BJP will break all records to win the 2024 General Elections in India.

"Today, I can see that you (Opposition) have decided that NDA and BJP will come back with a grand victory, breaking all previous records, with the blessings of the people.

"I thank crores of people for reposting their faith repeatedly in my govt," PM Modi said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)