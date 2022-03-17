No concession in rail fare for senior citizens, at present: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the restrictions on concession in fare to senior citizens will continue for the time being, given the low revenue generated by Indian railways.

"Due to challenges posed by Covid-19, total passenger revenue generated during 2020-21 is less in comparison to the year 2019-2020 Pre-Covid period. Cost of granting concessions weigh heavily on Railways, hence extending the scope of concessions to all categories of passengers including senior citizens is not desirable at present," Vaishnav said

"In spite of above challenges, Railways has continued to provide concessions to passengers namely four categories of Divyangjans, eleven categories of Patients, and Students," he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 01:56 PM IST