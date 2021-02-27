No commercial international flights till March 31

New Delhi: The ban on international commercial passenger flight services has been extended till March 31. This was announced by the aviator regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), through a circular. It, however, said the international scheduled flights may be allowed on select routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis. The scheduled international flights were suspended from March 23, 2020 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The restriction will not apply to cargo flights and flights specifically approved by DGCA, the circular added.

Amid the suspension, special international flights have been allowed under the Vande Bharat Mission since May, 2020 and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with select countries since July.

India has formed air bubble pacts with the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France, among others. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.