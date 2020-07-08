No coercion, probe against TV anchor on abusing Sufi saint

New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended its June 26 stay on any coercive action or investigation against TV news anchor Amish Devgan of News18 India Hindi TV channel in multiple criminal FIRs lodged in several states over allegedly hurting religious sentiments by referring Ajmer’s Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti derogatorily as a ‘lutera’ (robber) in his programme ‘Aar-Paar’ on June 15.

The anchor has already apologised in a tweet he was actually referring to the Muslim ruler Alauddin Khilji and ended up by mistake naming the saint for which he was very apologetic and wanted the court to quash all FIRs filed against him for his genuine error and stop the investigations.

No registration of BS IV vehicles sold after March 31

The SC ordered no registration of BS IV vehicles sold after March 31, accusing the automobile dealers' association of playing a "fraud" with it to secure concession of allowing registration 10 days after the Lockdown.

The Bench of Justices Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer and Ms Indira Banerjee also withdrew its earlier order granting 10 days more on the association's plea the dealers could not sell the vehicles during the lockdown period and the BS VI norms came into force from April 1.

It regretted its order was misused since the vehicles were sold even during the lockdown period till March 31. It noted vehicles were sold even during the lockdown till March 31 which was not only violation of the lockdown but also that of the court order. It said 10 days' time was granted on the consideration no vehicle was sold during the lockdown period till March 31.

Notice on DMK leader’s plea on disqualification of 11 AIADMK MLAs

The SC on Wednesday issued notice on a plea by DMK leader R Sakkrapani seeking a direction to the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly to immediately decide on disqualification petition in connection with 11 MLAs, who had voted against CM Edappadi K Palaniswami in 2017.

A bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde, R Subhash Reddy and AS Bopanna took up the matter through video conferencing.

The bench refused to hear arguments on the matter and informed senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the petitioner, that the matter will be taken up after 4 weeks.

SC: Order in 2-3 weeks on HC quashing AP govt ordinance curtailing SEC tenure

The apex court on Wednesday said it intends to dispose of in couple of weeks a batch of pleas, including one by Andhra government, challenging the high court order which struck down an ordinance curtailing the tenure of the state poll panel chief from 5 to 3 years.

A bench of CJI SA Bobde and Justices R Subhash Reddy and AS Bopanna said it would not pass any interim order and would dispose of the pleas in next 2-3 weeks.

Plea says police use colonial coercive machinery, seeks rules to curb custody deaths

Against the backdrop of the alleged custodial death of father-son, Jayaraj and Bennix, in Tamil Nadu, a plea has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking laying down of guidelines to prevent custodial torture/ deaths/ rape.

The petition moved by People’s Charioteer Organization (PCO), through its secretary legal cell Devesh Saxena contends paradoxically, Indian police system under Indian Police Act, 1861 continues to have colonial coercive machinery which was modelled on Irish colonial paramilitary police.

Nizamuddin Markaz: Delhi court grants bail to 91 foreigners from 21 countries

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to 91 foreigners from 21 countries chargesheeted for attending Markaz at Nizamuddin in Delhi allegedly in violation of visa conditions, indulging in missionary activities illegally and violating government guidelines issued after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur granted the relief to the foreigners on furnishing a personal bond of Rs10,000 each. The accused will file their plea bargaining applications on Thursday, said advocate Ashima Mandla, appearing for some of the foreign nationals.