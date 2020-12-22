No CBSE board exams for Classes 10, 12 in Feb '21

In a major relief for CBSE students, board exams for Classes 10 and 12 under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) scheduled for February 2021 have been postponed.

This was announced by Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday.

The final dates for the exam will be announced soon.

On Tuesday, Pokhriyal tweeted, "I received a lot of requests from various students and teachers to postpone the CBSE board exams for Class 10 and 12. Keeping the Covid-19 pandemic in mind and after various consultations, we have decided that board exams will not be held in February. Exact dates will be announced soon."