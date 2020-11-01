'No Bihari will vote in Nitish Kumar's name...': Chirag Paswan wonders why BJP is 'bowing their head' before CM

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally in Bihar's Chhapra, NDA ally turned opponent Chirag Paswan has fired a fresh salvo at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He had earlier opined that the JD(U) chief would abandon the NDA after the polls.
Speaking to news agency ANI, he claimed on Sunday that the Prime Minister was conducting so many rallies in Bihar because of his ally. "He is putting in a lot of effort because everyone knows that not a single Bihari is going to vote in the name of the present CM Nitish Kumar," the LJP chief alleged.
Speaking to news agency ANI a day earlier, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda had said that even if the BJP got more seats, "Nitish Kumar will still be our leader". He had expressed confidence that the NDA would get a two-thirds majority in the Bihar assembly polls.
Reacting to the same, Paswan wondered why BJP leaders were "bowing their heads before such a corrupt CM". Such remarks, he said, disappointed their own party workers and voters.
Over the last few weeks, Paswan who is contesting the polls against the NDA has repeatedly hit out at the Chief Minister, even as he reiterates his loyalty to Prime Minister Modi. Just ahead of the first phase of voting at the end of October, he had alleged that the Chief Minister will leave the BJP and go on to join the RJD after the poll results. The JD(U) too has not held back, taking repeated jibes at the LJP.
While Paswan's party is fielding candidates against the JD(U), it has left BJP contestants alone. Based on his comments, it is clear that he hopes to form the government with the BJP in the wake of the elections.
"Bihar was infamous for the first 15 years. Bihar is in bad condition in second 15 years. But now with all your blessings, we have to make Bihari First and Nitish-free government. LJP is contesting more seats than Nitish Kumar. BJP-LJP government will be formed after winning more seats than Nitish Kumar," he had tweeted a few days ago.