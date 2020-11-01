'No Bihari will vote in Nitish Kumar's name...': Chirag Paswan wonders why BJP is 'bowing their head' before CM

Over the last few weeks, Paswan who is contesting the polls against the NDA has repeatedly hit out at the Chief Minister, even as he reiterates his loyalty to Prime Minister Modi. Just ahead of the first phase of voting at the end of October, he had alleged that the Chief Minister will leave the BJP and go on to join the RJD after the poll results. The JD(U) too has not held back, taking repeated jibes at the LJP.

While Paswan's party is fielding candidates against the JD(U), it has left BJP contestants alone. Based on his comments, it is clear that he hopes to form the government with the BJP in the wake of the elections.

"Bihar was infamous for the first 15 years. Bihar is in bad condition in second 15 years. But now with all your blessings, we have to make Bihari First and Nitish-free government. LJP is contesting more seats than Nitish Kumar. BJP-LJP government will be formed after winning more seats than Nitish Kumar," he had tweeted a few days ago.