'No beverage is high in Gujarat': Twitter has a field day over Trump's 'Hi-Tea' at Gandhi Ashram

Well, US President Donald Trump who's a beef lover will be served Gujarati delicacies during their short stay in Ahmedabad. For Trump’s food hospitality, a chef has been called from Gujarat’s Fortune Landmark Hotel who will be preparing Indian food for the Trumps.

Famous Gujarati delicacy 'khaman' has made its way into the menu of the high tea to be offered to US President and First Lady during their brief visit to Sabarmati Ashram today. Apart from khaman, the VVIPs from the US and their delegation will be offered broccoli and corn samosa, apple pie, kaju katli and a variety of teas to choose from.

Here's the menu for Trump's visit;