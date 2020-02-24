'No beverage is high in Gujarat': Twitter has a field day over Trump's 'Hi-Tea' at Gandhi Ashram

Well, US President Donald Trump who's a beef lover will be served Gujarati delicacies during their short stay in Ahmedabad. For Trump’s food hospitality, a chef has been called from Gujarat’s Fortune Landmark Hotel who will be preparing Indian food for the Trumps.
Famous Gujarati delicacy 'khaman' has made its way into the menu of the high tea to be offered to US President and First Lady during their brief visit to Sabarmati Ashram today. Apart from khaman, the VVIPs from the US and their delegation will be offered broccoli and corn samosa, apple pie, kaju katli and a variety of teas to choose from.
Here's the menu for Trump's visit;
Well, if you noticed carefully, the menu that includes various types of Gujarati delicacies reads "Hi tea" instead of "High tea."
After the menu was released, Twitterati could not stop themselves from mocking the menu prepared ahead of Trump's visit.
A Twitter user wrote, "The correct term is 'High Tea' Wish we could hide this spelling mistake behind a wall !!
Another Twitter user wrote, "I bet the cans and tetra pack are to guard against stomach issues. Fresh-pressed sugar cane juice might lead to trouble!"
Here's how Twitterati reacted to Trump's menu;
Preparations to welcome Donald and Melania Trump are in full swing in Ahmedabad, where the two are scheduled to land on Monday for their two-day visit to the country. Before heading to Motera Stadium to attend the 'Namaste Trump' event, the US President will likely go to the Sabarmati Ashram.
Security has been heightened up in the state in the wake of Trump's visit. Hoardings of the US President have also been placed throughout the city to welcome the visiting dignitary.
Within a very packed schedule, the visiting dignitary on the second day of his visit will arrive in Delhi to meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as well as attend delegation-level talks over defence and trade.
