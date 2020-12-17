No ban needed for Bajrang Dal's content, Facebook India head tells parl panel - story so far

Over the past year, Facebook in India has repeatedly battled allegations of bias. After speculation about the BJP's alleged links with the company, it is now the Bajrang Dal which is in the eye of controversy. But even as many allege that the organisation supported violence against minorities, Facebook says that there has been no controversial post that could lead it to a ban from the platform.

Facebook's fact-checking team has not found any content that necessitates a ban on the Bajrang Dal, the social media giant's India head Ajit Mohan told a parliamentary panel on Wednesday, sources said. He was accompanied by Shivnath Thukral, the public policy director of Facebook.

Mohan deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, chaired by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. The panel had called him on the issue of the citizens' data safety.