NO BAIL TO SAJJAN KUMAR

Our Bureau

New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused interim bail to former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar of Delhi serving a life term in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, postponing consideration of his bail application to July, without giving a specific date.

He was seeking bail on medical grounds, but Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde heading a 3-judge Bench ruled “medical reports do not suggest that he requires hospitalisati­on”. The bench also compr­i­sed Justices Ms Indu Malhotra and Hrishikesh Roy.

“At this moment, we don’t want to decide on his bail application. Come in July,” the CJI said when his senior advocate Vikas Singh pleaded delay may lead to Sajjan Kumar’s death, stating, “if tomorrow he dies, his life sentence will automatically get converted to death sentence....a death penalty.”

On the court’s earlier ordering medical examination of Kumar by the AIIMS medical board on March 5, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the board found Kumar normal except for having hypertension that does not require hospitalisation.

SC allows Karti to withdraw `10 crore

The SC allowed Congress MP Karti Chidambaram to withdraw Rs10 crore deposited with the apex court registry as a condi­ti­on for allowing him to travel ab­r­oad. The top court had on Feb 14 allowed Karti, who is facing criminal cases being probed by ED and the CBI, to travel to the UK and France for attending a tennis tournament subject to the Rs 10 crore deposit.

Guj minister in SC

Gujarat minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Wednesday moved SC challenging the HC decision nullifying his 2017 election on the ground of malpractice and manipulation.